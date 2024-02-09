Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah has hosted a consultative meeting to review the latest developments in the Gaza Strip conflict.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Shaikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Ayman Safadi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Sameh Shoukry, and Secretary of the Palestine Liberation Organization.

According to Saudi press, the ministers emphasised the need to end the war on the Gaza Strip, reach an immediate and complete ceasefire, ensure the protection of civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law, and lift all restrictions that impede the entry of humanitarian aid into the enclave.

They expressed their support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), urging all its supporters to play their role in supporting humanitarian missions for Palestinian refugees.

They also stressed the importance of taking irreversible steps to implement the two-state solution and recognise the State of Palestine on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with relevant international resolutions, reiterating that Gaza Strip is an integral part of the occupied Palestinian territory, and expressing their categorical rejection of all forced displacement operations.