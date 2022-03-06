Saudi Arabia reopens Hajj to foreign participation after two-year hiatus

Saudi Arabia has announced that international pilgrims from all around the world would be able to participate in this year’s Hajj ceremonies, after two years of restrictions.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said on Sunday that each participating countries will shortly receive a revised pilgrim quota for Hajj 2022.

As part of severe precautions to avoid the spread of the deadly Covid-19, Saudi authorities restricted annual spiritual events to nationals and residents within the Kingdom in 2020.

International pilgrims’ restrictions for the 2022 hajj were lifted less than 24 hours after the Kingdom opened its doors to direct flights from 17 countries, including Nigeria.

Nigerian pilgrims and millions throughout the world will be able to participate in this year’s religious duty, which will take place between June and July 2022, thanks to this directive.