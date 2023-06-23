The White House rolled out the red carpet for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a state visit to Washington hosted by President Joe Biden on Thursday.

Despite the fact that the countries are not official treaty partners, and India has historically valued its independence, Washington sees Delhi as a strategic counterweight to China.

Biden and Modi hailed a new era in their countries’ relationship declaring themselves “among the closest partners in the world”.

After more than two hours of private talks, Biden and Modi issued a joint statement warning of escalating tensions and disruptive acts in the East and South China Seas, emphasizing the significance of international law and freedom of navigation.

The two leaders “expressed their deep concern over the conflict in Ukraine and mourned its terrible and tragic humanitarian consequences,” noting the “serious and growing impacts of the war on the global economic system, including on food, fuel and energy security, and critical supply chains.”

Both countries pledged “continuing humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine” and “concurred on the importance of post-conflict reconstruction in Ukraine.”

The two reiterated their enduring commitment to a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, and prosperous India-Pacific region with respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty, and international law.

The leaders emphasised the importance of adherence to international law, particularly as reflected in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and the maintenance of freedom of navigation and overflight, in addressing challenges to the maritime rules-based order, including in the East and South China Seas.

The two countries announced agreements on semiconductors, critical minerals, technology, space cooperation and defense cooperation and sales.

The United States is India’s largest trading partner but the U.S. has much larger trading relationships with China, the EU, and North American neighbors.

Biden and Modi signed off on a deal to allow General Electric to produce jet engines in India to power Indian military aircraft, through an agreement with Hindustan Aeronautics.

U.S. Navy ships in the region will be able to stop in Indian shipyards for repairs under a maritime agreement, and India will procure U.S.-made armed MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones.

Micron Technology, a chipmaker based in the United States, intends to build a $2.7 billion semiconductor testing and packaging facility in Modi’s home state of Gujarat.

The United States will also make it easier for talented Indian employees to obtain and renew visas in the United States.

India has agreed to join the Artemis Accords on space exploration, led by the United States, and to collaborate with NASA on a combined mission to the International Space Station in 2024.