Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai says he led a government of integrity and competence during his eight years as governor of the State.

This was contained a press statement issued on behalf of the former Kaduna State Governor by his Special adviser on Media, Muyiwa Adekeye.

The Statement was in reaction to the adoption of the report of an Adhoc committee by the State House of Assembly to initiate moves to probe his 8 year tenure as governor.

He expressed his disgust at the show of shame that the State House of Assembly exhibited during the sitting of the adhoc committee.

He added that he is confident of his records in office and assure all Kaduna residents and Nigerians in general that he has served with integrity and competence during his years in office.

He urged all and sundry to disregard the so called probe moves as a politically motivated witch hunt which will fail.

El-Rufai led a government of integrity and competent governance

We are aware of news that the Kaduna State House of Assembly has adopted the report of the ad-hoc committee it asked to probe the El-Rufai government. We have not been availed a copy of the report, to which we would respond robustly whenever we obtain it. We affirm the integrity of the El-Rufai government and dismiss the scandalous claims being aired as the report of the committee.

Malam Nasir El-Rufai is immensely proud of his record of governance and the legacy he left in Kaduna State. This record of consistently high performance in public and private office cannot be altered by any malicious effort to use the auspices of a state legislature for defamation and undeserved smears.

Many of the officials who served in the El-Rufai government appeared before the ad-hoc committee because of their confidence in the quality of their service and the rectitude which they served Kaduna State. They were under no illusion that they were participating in a fair process. It was obvious that the ad hoc committee was merely going through the motions of an inquiry just to give some gloss to predetermined conclusions.

It is sad to see such a shameful departure from any notion of decency and fairness by a state legislature. We dismiss with contempt the claims being peddled in connection with the report.

Malam El-Rufai wishes to assure discerning Nigerians that he has served Kaduna State with integrity and to the best of his capacity, assisted by a hardworking and patriotic team. He complied with all extant laws in all his activities while he was the governor. This jaundiced probe should be disregarded as the politically motivated hatchet job it is.

Signed

Muyiwa Adekeye

Media Adviser to Malam Nasir El-Rufai

5 June 2024.