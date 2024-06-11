Two soldiers were allegedly shot by gunmen at a military base in Tegina, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, during a gunfight on Monday.

A suspected bandit leader was reportedly killed in the firefight.

Local reports says the gunmen were initially moving towards Mashegu and Wushishi local government areas to rustle herds of cattle in the areas but launched an attack on the military base, which led to the gunfire exchange between the two sides.

Chairman of Rafi local council Ayuba Katako confirmed the incident to news men .

He disclosed that the two military personnel who were shot during the gun battle are responding to treatment at IBB Specialist Hospital, Minna.