Troops repell attack on Military Base in Niger State

Terrorists have in the early hours of Monday July 18th attacked a Military camp in Sarkin Pawa In the Munya Local Government area of Niger State.

Soldiers who were Stationed at the camp accordingt to a Press Statement by Salis Sabo, spokesman of the Coalition of Shiroro Association the repelled the attack meant to pave the way for an ambush on security men.

Advertisement

He praised the gallantry of the troopps Stationed at the base describing them as heroes who did not sleep to keep the nation safe.

The terrorists according to him came in hundreds trying to dislodge the military base.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The military engaged them in a gun duel which lasted for about 2 hours until the military called for reinforcement and successfully neutralized them.

He added that It took the military less than 30 minutes to arrive Sarkin Pawa from Minna in response to the distress call for reinforcement.

Advertisement

The energy and passion our security men are exerting recently, in the fight against terrorists in our locality, is unprecedented and has restored hope in the hearts and minds of the people.

He said the report at the disposal of the Coalition indicates that the Military did not record any during the encounter but there are strong indications that some terrorists were gunned down, although the number is yet to be ascertained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The number according to him will be knwon after an operational stock taking by the Military.

The activities of Terrorists, Bandits and Other Criminla elements within Niger State has recently increased with some communities within the State reportedly currently under occupation by Terror Group Ansaru an offshoot of Boko Haram.

Advertisement

The State Government has also in response to this development stepped up efforts to enhance security within the State inclduing makiing a passionate plea to the Federal Government for assistance in the form of more troops to patrol its borders with Kaduna and Other States.

Advertisement

Advertisement