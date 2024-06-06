The highly anticipated Global Tech Africa (GTA) Conference 2024 is poised to drive significant tech innovation across the continent.

Read full statement below

==========================================

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Global Tech Africa (GTA) Conference 2024 is set to Drive Tech Innovation across the Continent

We are excited to announce the Global Tech Africa (GTA) Conference, 2024. Returning for the second year with the theme: Global Collaborations, Local Transformations, the conference will be hosted between the 24th – 26th of July 2024 at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

GTA is the leading platform for collaboration between African and international tech stakeholders; by fostering connections, dialogues, and potential partnerships that will pave the way for the growth of Africa’s tech ecosystem.

GTA is an initiative of the Future Map Foundation and executed by Ascend Studios Foundation in Partnership with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), the United States Consulate, Venture Garden Group, IHS Towers, American Business Council, and Business Sweden.

GTA is not just another Tech conference but a melting pot for Government representatives, Investors, Founders, Policymakers, Development Partners, Academia, Inventors, and Tech Enthusiasts interested in Africa’s tech ecosystem.

The 2023 maiden edition hosted over 3,500 participants, 51 speakers, and 12 international delegates. 2024 is gearing up to be bigger, and is projected to host 10, 000 participants and delegates from across Nigeria, Africa, Europe, and North America.

What to expect at GTA 2024:

GTA is back at a bigger venue with three (3) stages: the Epicenter (main stage), which hosts our VVIP Guests, International Delegation, and Keynote speakers; Our Start-up stage for leading African Start-ups representing various sub-industry areas including, Edtech, Healthtech, AgricTech, FinTech among others; and the final stage targeted at the future of Africa, the Tech Naija Club (which will be launched officially at GTA).

A GTA deal room powered by One Africa – to unlock investment opportunities, providing investors and international companies with unique access to some of Africa’s most attractive Startups and potential partners.

A regional delegation from South Africa, Egypt, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda; comprising leading tech entrepreneurs and government delegations.

Our international partners and delegates from Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Global Tech Africa (GTA) promises an exciting lineup of events:

Keynote Addresses and Insights: Renowned thought leaders and visionaries will share their expertise, providing invaluable insights into the ever-evolving global tech landscape.

Renowned thought leaders and visionaries will share their expertise, providing invaluable insights into the ever-evolving global tech landscape. Interactive Workshops: Engage in hands-on sessions that empower – turning ideas into desired results.

Engage in hands-on sessions that empower – turning ideas into desired results. Fireside Chats with Industry Titans: Join candid conversations with tech industry giants, exploring both the challenges and opportunities within Africa’s vibrant tech ecosystem.

Join candid conversations with tech industry giants, exploring both the challenges and opportunities within Africa’s vibrant tech ecosystem. Roundtable Discussions: Dive deep into key tech themes that will shape Africa’s future, fostering collaboration and innovation.

Dive deep into key tech themes that will shape Africa’s future, fostering collaboration and innovation. Networking Opportunities: Forge meaningful connections, explore potential collaborations, and build partnerships that transcend borders.

Forge meaningful connections, explore potential collaborations, and build partnerships that transcend borders. Cutting-Edge Innovations: Witness groundbreaking technologies and disruptive solutions emerging from Africa, poised to make a global impact.

Africa is poised to play a critical role in the global tech ecosystem, providing innovation, talent, and new market opportunities in areas such as mobile technology, e-commerce, fintech, and the digital economy. The GTA conference provides the platform for stakeholders to engage in discussions and explore opportunities for collaboration to shape the future of Africa’s tech landscape.

Join us at the Global Tech Africa (GTA) Conference, the nexus for policymakers, thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries that will converge to discuss, collaborate, and shape the future of Africa’s tech ecosystem.

Stay tuned for updates, speaker announcements, and registration details, as we continue to push the frontiers in Africa’s Tech future. To learn more visit www.gtaconference.com.

Conference Details:

GTA Conference 2024 Theme: Global Collaborations, Local Transformations

Conference Dates: 24th – 26th July 2024.

Venue: The Landmark Event Centre, Water Corporation Road,

Victoria Island, Lagos.

For media inquiries and sponsorship opportunities, please contact: Email: yd@yettyd.com