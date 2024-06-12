All is set for Governor Dauda Lawal, members of the state executive Council, state lawmakers, top government functionaries and other residents to embark on a nearly five kilometers walk for peace.The Zamfara Walk for Peace is part of activities to mark Governor Dauda Lawal’s one year in office and Nigeria’s Democracy day celebration.

Residents, party faithful and supporters of the current administration in Zamfara are anxiously waiting for the commencement of the walk as the main entrance gate of the Government House is crowded

The Zamfara Walk for Peace will end at the freedom square formerly known as Bello Bara’u roundabout

All roads leading to the Government house have been barricaded with heavy security presence

Governor Dauda Lawal is expected to deliver his Democracy day Goodwill Message at the final destination of the walk for peace which is Freedom roundabout.