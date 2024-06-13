The Federal Government has appealed to organised Labour that minimum wage is not the only way to reducing poverty in the country, but that policies of the government are very important to ensure that every Nigerian experience exponential growth.

A gathering of charismatic bishops conference of Nigeria at the opening of 2024 synod.

But the significance of this gathering is the invitation extended to the minister of information and national orientation to open the synod for this year 2024.

For this clergy, They insist Nigeria is the bigger picture and must be protected and the welfare of citizens prioritised.

While addressing the clergies , the minister enumerated the programs of the government and also appealed to Labour unions to consider the over 200 million Nigerians who are going to benefit from the government’s economic policies.

The minister declared the 2024 Charismatic Bishops Conference open.