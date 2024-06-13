Everyone including Youth need to tap into initiatives that will promote Climate action starting from the grassroots.

That’s according to the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, during the 10th Lagos International Climate Change Summit.

He spoke on the second day of the Lagos Climate Change Summit.

Dignitaries, experts and environment enthusiasts are here to discuss issues bordering on climate change.

At one of the panel sessions, the focus is on climate finance and its critical role in driving climate action.

Experts and environmental advocates provide insights on how to harness financial resources for environmental sustainability.

In efforts to ensure no one is left behind, stakeholders emphasize the importance of early education on climate change.

They believe it can create a lasting positive impact.

The summit aims to foster discussions that will lead to actionable solutions, ensuring that Lagos remains a livable coastal city for generations to come.