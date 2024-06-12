The Federal government says it will resume work on Abuja- Kano highway by next week.

This was disclosed during a chat between the minister of works David Umahi and contractors.

The minister appealed to contractors to stop using the provisions of law and price variation as delay tactics to stall the completion of critical road projects.

At this meeting with contractors, Minister of Works, David Umahi, is appealing that the issue of Variation of price and petitions about the initial contract sum should be discouraged as these are the reasons why the pace of work is slow in most construction projects in different parts of the country.

On the Abuja- Kano highway, Mr Umahi ordered work to resume by next week.

He also instructed the regional Director of Works to commence commissioning of project within their domain that has been completed.

There has been a bit of disagreement between the minister and the contractors on the mode of contract especially with regards to payments.