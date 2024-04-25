The minister of works and housing , Dave Umahi has sent a strong warning to contractors handling the 200Km Abuja -Lokoja Benin road to sign the new contract between 25th of April and 28th of April 2024 or forget the Job.

The minister said if any contractor is seen onsite without signing any contract he will instruct the locals to chase them out of site .

On the 22nd of March 2024, the federal government announced plans to complete the construction of the Benin-Lokoja road project within six months.

But one month after this declaration, the minister of works says all contractors linked with the Abuja Lokoja Benin 200km road must sign a new contract in the next two days or forfeit the contract.

The minister said this in a meeting with the contractors where he complained about what he described as the arrogance of the contractors.

After discussions between the contractors and the minister, the contractors also complained about challenges that has hindered the commencement of the work

For the minister, he is sticking to his guns, any contractor who refuses to sign the new contract and is seen working on site, will be pushed out.

The Abuja Lokoja – Benin road project was awarded in 2012 but could not be completed due to lack of commitment from the contractors.