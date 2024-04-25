The independent Petroleum marketers association of Nigeria have blamed the fuel Queues in some filling stations in Abuja to logistic challenges.

TVC News Helen Osamede -Akins who visited some of the fuel stations report that most fuel stations are under lock and key as black marketers take advantage of the sutuation to sell the product far beyond the official pump price.

Resident of Abuja woke up to another round of long queues at petrol stations in the capital city.

Majority of the stations are locked up due to unavailability of the product.

For the few that have the product they are grappling with long queues as motorist wait endlessly to buy petrol.

Black marketers have since taken advantage of the situation as most of them now move around hawking petrol and hustling to get buyers for their products.

The case is even worse along the Nyanya, Karishi road, and Karu area of Abuja as commuters are seen stranded waiting endlessly for vehicles as traffic gradually builds up.

Abubakar Shettima is the national president of the Petroleum marketers association of Nigeria.

He assured that the Scarcity will soon disappear as NNPC have guaranteed availability of the product.

Some buyers disclosed that there are petrol stations that have jerked up their pump price to over N700 per litre.