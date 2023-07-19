The fuel pump price has again been officially increased from 540 naira per litre in Abuja to 617 per litre.

Already some filling stations in the Federal Capital have reflected the price change which was announced by the NNPCL .

The removal of subsidy on 1st of June, has resulted in a drop in living standards with things becoming really hard for citizens due to a sharp rise in inflation.

And just while they were beginning to adjust to the new reality, a further increase in the price of Fuel on Tuesday the 18th July, stares Nigerians in the face.

During a drive around we confirmed that some fuel stations have adjusted their price while others are yet to do so.

Fuel queues are building as motorists rush to fill their vehicles at filling stations yet to adjust their metres to the new price.

Sadly this rush is but a stop gap measure as within the next five days, these motorists will be forced to come refill their vehicles, this time at the adjusted fuel pump price.

It is the reality is before Nigerians who are not pleased with the increase.

Motorists who spoke with TVC news described the increase as a shock.

Already, the effect of the fuel pump price increase is being felt as there is a marked reduction in vehicular movement on major roads in Abuja .