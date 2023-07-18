Filling stations in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital have adjusted their pump price following the announcement of increase in the pump price of petrol from #500 to #617 per liter by the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited.

Their current adjustment is #595 per litre on the old stock in their tanks pending the time it is exhausted.

There are indications that filling stations in Ilorin will still jerk up the price after exhausting the old stock in line with the new pump price.

Most of the filling stations had earlier locked their gates to motorists until several minutes after the adjustment of the pump price of old stock to #595 per litre.

Advertisement

Queues have started resurfacing in most of the filling stations while commercial motocylist expressed frustration on the new pump price.