The border closure between Nigeria and Niger Republic continues to take it’s toll on lives and livelihood.

The border communities are the worst hit with the situation fast deteriorating as the land borders remain closed.

Anxious and worried, Bala Mujitaba is on the phone with his wife,

She is a teacher living in Niger Republic.

Bala works and lives here in Kolgona, a border town between Nigeria and Niger.

The ECOWAS imposed sanction of border closure has now forcefully separated him from the woman he married five years ago.

His plans of celebrating the second birthday of his son have been temporarily suspended.

The separation, an already bad situation, has been made even worse with the impact of sanctions on the Local economy.

His business which enjoys patronage from the bustling cross-border trade between Nigeria and Niger, no longer enjoys patronage.

Across the border, inside Niger Republic, it does appear the military coup leaders are getting the support of the local population.

They are leveraging on the resentment towards the corruption and mismanagement that characterised the deposed democratic administration of Mohammed Bazoum.

Civil society groups are now queuing behind a military junta that truncated constitutional order.

In the latest world bank data on global poverty, Niger Republic ranks 7th in the top 10 poorest countries in the world.

With 80% of its landlocked territory covered by the Sahara Desert and a rapidly growing population dependent upon small-scale agriculture.

There has also been recurrent clashes of the army with the Islamic State fighters, an affiliate of Boko Haram that has displaced thousands of rural dwellers.

Back to the border town in Kolgonam, a community whose livelihood depends on a thriving transborder trade, life goes on here, but not as it used to be. and for Bala Mujitaba, who seems to be sitting idle, the situation cuts deeper, it is a question of How to be reunited with his family and continue with plans to celebrate his son’s second birthday.

ECOWAS is now under increasing pressure to lift these sanctions that is making an already poor population even poorer, but the military coup leaders have remained defiant in the face of threats by the Regional bloc to consider the use of force to restore constitutional order.