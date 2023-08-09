The Lagos State Government has announced the temporary closure of the entrance into CMD Road and the Access Road to Isheri-Olowora on the Shagamu bound carriageway.

This is in line with the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway project by the Federal Government, according to a statement issued the Permanent Secretary,

Ministry of Transportation, Abdulahfiz Toriola on Tuesday.

Mr Toriola said commencing from Wednesday, 9th August, 2023, the CMD entrance will be closed for three days for the laying of the final wearing course while the Access Road to Isheri-Olowora on the Shagamu bound carriageway, by the pedestrian Bridge at Berger bus stop will be closed from Thursday, 10th August, 2023 also for three days, with preparatory works commencing on Wednesday, 9th August, 2023, to enable the reconstruction of the remaining half of the outer lane of the carriageway.

He added that traffic management plan has been earmarked for the duration of the construction works.

According to the statement, from Thursday, 10th August, 2023, all traffic from the expressway en-route CMD Road will have the following alternative routes;

i. Motorists on Ojota Interchange will connect CMD Road through the access road after the FMW weighbridge to continue their journeys.

ii. Motorists on Dr. Nurudeen Olowopopo will connect CMD road by Otedola Estate

iii. Motorists that are Isheri-Olowora bound, intending to exit the expressway via the access before the Pedestrian Bridge at Berger bus stop, will make use of the next exit by New Garage to connect Isheri-Olowora.

Motorists are urged to cooperate with the Traffic Management Personnel deployed to guide them through their desired destinations.