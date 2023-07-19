The Management of Federal University Gusau, in Zamfara State has expelled seven students and rusticated six for gross misconducts.

The affected students were proven to have engaged in various offences that contravened the laws and regulations governing the conducts of students in the University.

Some of the offences committed by the students includes Burglary and stealing, assault, circulation of unverified information via social media and examination malpractice.

The decision according to a statement signed by the university’s information officer , Umar Usman follows the outcome of the university’s 82nd Meeting held on 5th July, 2023 which considered the report and recommendations submitted by the Students’ Disciplinary Committee and expelled the affected students.

The expulsions and rustications were conveyed on 7th July, 2023 by the University’s acting Academic Secretary, Mu’awiyya Bello on behalf of the Registrar, Yakubu Audu Anivbassa.

The expelled students are Daniel Ibeh Mayowa of Educational Foundation Department, Habibu Abdul, Microbiology, Abdulsalam, Abubakar, Microbiology, Faruk Alayande Olamilekam, Educational Foundation and Iortim Philemon Vasue of Political Science Department.

Others are Abubakar M. Lawal,

Business Administration Department and James Joseph, Business Administration.

The six rusticated students are Emmanuel Chibuzor Ejikeme of

Science Education, Two semesters rustication 2019/2020,

Idowu Ojo Oni, Educational Foundation Two semesters rustication 2019/2020 and Khadija Abdulrahman Bala Plant Sci. & Biotech,

Two semesters rustication 2019/2020.

Others are Sadiya Sani Garba Plant Sci. & Biotech One semester rustication 2019/2020, Balkisu Bello, Plant Sci. & Biotech

One semester rustication 2019/2020 and Ibrahim Mu’azu Lawal,

Political Science, One semester rustication (first, 2021/2022 academic session).

These are offences that contravened the provisions of Section A, item (xxv), Page 62; Page 68, item (iv) on Regulations Governing the Conducts of students; and Section L, Page 69 – 73, item (i – xxv) of the Students’ Handbook.