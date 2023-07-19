The Labour Party Presidential candidate at the February 25 nation-wide general elections Peter Obi has arrived in Jos, the Plateau state capital.



His first Port of call was the Government House, where he paid a courtesy call on Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

Mr Obi, while addressing the Governor, said he was in the state to console the state government and the people of the State following the series of gunmen attacks that killed over 400 people, including Women and children, in recent times.

After the courtesy call, He, then proceeded to the Pilot primary school in Mangu, where he celebrated his birthday with the internally displaced persons seeking refuge at the temporary camp.

Hundred bags of rice and five million Naira were donated to the Displaced victims by Mr. Obi as part of his contribution to support them following the unfortunate situation they found themselves in.