The Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party in Ogun State, Sikirullai Ogundele, has warned money bags within the party to stop causing crisis with the party, insisting that PDP is not anybody’s personal property.

He said the party must be seen and run as a political party that is fair and just to every member, irrespective of their financial status or position.

The party chairman stated this while addressing members and leaders of the party during a meeting held at the party secretariat in Abeokuta, the State capital ahead of the party Congress.

He blamed the crisis within the party to those he described as money bags who accused of pocketing the party structure with their funds.

On his part, a former deputy governorship candidate of the party, Kunle Akinlade said members must allow discipline within the party in order to progress and condemned actions of some members issuing counter directive against the order of the party Chairman in the State.