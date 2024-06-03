The Federal Government has invited organised Labour to the Tripartite Negotiating team on the new National Minimum Wage to find the way forward to address the ongoing nationwide Strike.

The Federal Government added that the ongoing Strike is detrimental to the Socio-Economic Development of Nigerians and the personal development of the average Nigerian.

The Nigerian Labour Congress and its partner, the Trade Union Congress Congress had declared a nationwide Strike following dissatisfaction with the offer of 60,000 Naira by the Tripartite Committee on a New National Minimum Wage.

The government had through the Minister of State For Labour and Employment, Nkiru Onyegeocha, earlier said the Strike is a Violation of extant Labour Laws which stipulates that a 15 days notice before declaring strike, something this was not done in this instance.