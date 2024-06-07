Nigeria has advocated for employment of persons with disabilities at the ECOWAS Commission as part of the Commission’s effort to prioritise inclusion.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation raised this advocacy at the maiden meeting of Ministers in charge of disability inclusion in West Africa

The West African Region has around 60 million people living with impairments.

These number of people are not only affected by discrimination and marginalisation, they are also affected by factors that limit their contribution to economic development.

To address this, the ECOWAS Ministers in charge of disabilities are set to adopt an action plan on social inclusion.

This action plan will help the region in its bid to attain an ECOWAS of the people and also bridge all gaps affecting persons with disabilities

Aside launching the ‘beyond disability project’, Nigeria will also begin the implementation of the Discrimination against persons with disabilities prohibition Act of 2018

The Act gave a 5 year window for all public buildings to create access for all persons with disability.