Nigerian customs officials have made a significant breakthrough in the fight against illegal wildlife trade.

A major seizure of pangolin scales, valued at over 3 billion Naira, has resulted in the arrest of a key suspect.

In a significant enforcement action, Nigerian customs officials intercepted 445.45kg of pangolin scales in Kaduna State, with a value exceeding 3 billion Naira

This arrest highlights ongoing efforts by Nigerian authorities to combat illegal wildlife trade and protect endangered species.

Under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, or CITES, hunting and killing pangolins is strictly prohibited.

Pangolins, or “scaly anteaters,” are the most trafficked mammals in the world.

Their scales are highly valued in traditional medicine and as status symbols, despite no scientific evidence of their benefits, driving all eight species to the brink of extinction.

Officials say this seizure serves as a warning to traffickers that Nigeria is committed to upholding international laws.

Authorities pledge to continue their vigilant efforts against wildlife crime.