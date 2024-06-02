Two far-right Israeli ministers have threatened to quit and collapse the governing coalition if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agrees to a Gaza ceasefire proposal unveiled by US President Joe Biden on Friday.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said they were opposed to striking any deal before Hamas was destroyed.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid has pledged to back the government if Mr Netanyahu supported the plan.

The prime minister himself insisted there would be no permanent truce until Hamas’s military and governing capabilities were destroyed and all hostages released.

But one of Mr Netanyahu’s advisers later described the plan as something “we agreed to” and emphasised Israel is not rejecting it, even if they do not consider it a “good deal”.

Mr Biden’s three-part proposal would begin with a six-week ceasefire in which the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) would withdraw from populated areas of Gaza. The deal would eventually lead to the release of all hostages, a permanent “cessation of hostilities” and a major reconstruction plan for Gaza.

But in a post on social media on Saturday, Mr Smotrich said he told Mr Netanyahu he would “not be part of a government that agrees to the proposed outline and ends the war without destroying Hamas and bringing back all the hostages”.

Echoing his words, Mr Ben-Gvir said “the deal.. means the end of the war and the abandonment of the goal to destroy Hamas. This is a reckless deal, which constitutes a victory for terrorism and a security threat to the State of Israel”.

He vowed to “dissolve the government” rather than agree to the proposal.

Mr Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition holds a slim majority in parliament, relying on a host of factions, including Mr Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party – who hold six seats – and Mr Smotrich’s Religious Zionism party – who hold seven seats – to maintain power.

But Yair Lapid, one of Israel’s most influential opposition politicians, was quick to offer his backing to the embattled prime minister. His Yesh Atid (There is a future) party hold 24 seats.

He said the prime minister “has our safety net for a hostage deal if Ben-Gvir and Smotrich leave the government”.

Before the intervention of Mr Netanyahu’s government partners, a senior foreign policy adviser said many details of the plan needed to be worked out and there would be no permanent ceasefire “until all our objectives are met”.

But, in an interview with the Sunday Times newspaper, Ophir Falk also said Mr Biden’s plan was a “deal we agreed to – it’s not a good deal but we dearly want the hostages released, all of them”.

The row came as tens of thousands of people rallied in Tel Aviv, calling on the Israeli government to accept Mr Biden’s proposed plan.