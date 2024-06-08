ECOWAS wants zero disabilities in the region as it adopts an Action Plan on the Social Inclusion of People with Disabilities following a two-speaker deliberation.

This is the second day of discourse on the necessary action plan to ensure the inclusion of people with disabilities in the West African region.

According to ECOWAS Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, this is critical in ensuring that people with disabilities reach the highest levels of political administration and policymaking.

The Senior Special Assistant to Nigeria’s President on Special Needs and Equal Opportunities, Mohammed Abba Isa described the regional action plan on disabilities as in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as it champions inclusivity.

He also says with the adoption, the sub-region has aligned with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of People with Disabilities, the Sustainable Development Goals and in line with all the treaties.

The meeting closed with an agreement to return with a feedback on implementation after one year