The Africa Economic Summit Group has urged African leaders to boost Intra-African trade to bolster trade among African nations from the current 14 per cent to 50 per cent.

The summit presented an exciting opportunity to reframe the narrative surrounding Africa Economic Potential and also for the growth and development of Africa through enhanced public private partnership and improved collaboration across key industries.

Africa currently has the lowest inter-regional trade in the world hence the need for African governments to pursue the goal of One Africa One Economy

intra-African trade, focus should be on the acceleration of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) implementation to stimulate economic growth.

It is also believed to promote economic transformation, growth and prosperity in Africa and support to drive Business investments and economic growth in the country.

The summit was attended by Heads of State, Ministries, Business Leaders, Academics and other Stakeholders to discuss and network to gain clarity on issues of prime importance, find solutions to global challenges and contribute to shaping the future of Africa’s economic Landscape.