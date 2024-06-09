The Speaker of the Delta state House of Assembly, Emomotimi Guwor has faulted the decision of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, to sue governors of the 36 states at the Supreme Court on the local government autonomy, saying it is unconstitutional.

The speaker who spoke during the first anniversary of the 8th Assembly of Delta state confirmed that the state has always supported autonomy of the third tier of government.

Constituted in June 2023, the 8th House of Assembly set out early to perform its democratic functions and at this press briefing the speaker reeled out the achievements of the house.

The lawmakers also commended Governor Oborevwori for his accomplishment across the state in his first year despite challenges faced.

On the contending issue of local government autonomy, the speaker is quick to clarify the stand of the Delta state government.

Delta state has 25 Local Government Areas and there are 29 lawmakers, 22 are PDP while APC has 7. Out of the eighteen Bills the house received in the legislative year, nine Bills have been passed and three assented.