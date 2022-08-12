Wike denies suing Atiku over PDP Presidential primary

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has denied reports that he sued the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The governor said he did not go to court neither did he ask anyone to file a suit on his behalf.

Advertisement

He also said reports of the suit emanated from Atiku’s people.

He made the comments in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital on Friday during the official commissioning of some projects in the state.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was reacting to reports that he sued Atiku, the PDP and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, who was a presidential aspirant at the party’s primary.

Advertisement

Recall that Mr Tambuwal had stepped down during the primary and urged delegates from his state to vote Atiku – an act which aided Atiku’s victory and stirred crisis in the party and a rift between Mr Wike and the presidential candidate.