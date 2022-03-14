Governor Akeredolu Honours Afenifere Leaders, Two Others, Faults Call For LG Autonomy

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,has stressed the need for component units in a Federation to enjoy considerable latitude to explore avenues for sustenance.

Governor Akeredolu spoke at an event organised to honour living Heroes who were involved in the struggle for the creation of the Sunshine State.

The Governor described the current arrangement which he said renders all states of the Federation almost helpless as deplorable.

He added that the identity of each state is being eroded in a mistaken apprehension of the needs for unity and peaceful coexistence.

While noting that the current practice in the country militates against ingenuity relentlessly, the Governor stressed that the current political arrangement must be tinkered with significantly for real progress to ensue.

He charged the present crop of leaders to continue to demand governance based on the principles of justice and equity.

“We must not opt for the opportunistic path of political correctness which predisposes us to ambivalence when principled stance on issues of national development is discussed.

“The States of the Federation cannot continue to depend on hand-outs from the Federal Government for even the payment of workers’ salaries.” He said.

Governor Akeredolu, who described the local government autonomy as a political ruse, said it must be exposed for what it is.

He described the autonomy as a deceptive charade designed to hoodwink and dispossess, adding that various regions of the country must be in control of their resources.

Among the living Heroes honored are: Pa Reuben Fasoranti; Bashorun Sehinde Arogbofa (OFR); Baba Animasaun; Chief Olu Adeyemi; R.A Olusa; and J.A. Olukoju.