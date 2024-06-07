The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has commiserated with Abia State Government on the death of the soldiers who were killed at Obikabia junction in Aba recently.

Mr. Hassan Abubakar paid a visit to Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, in his residence at Nvosi.

He is in the state to seek collaboration between the Nigerian Air force and the state government in boosting security.

Governor Otti who gave his assurances of partnering with the military in fostering internal security, insists that the perpetrators of the incident in Aba, must be brought to book.

He used the opportunity to announce that the N25 million naira bounty earlier placed on anyone who has credible information that could lead to the arrest of the killers of the soldiers, has been raised to N30 million naira, by an Abian.