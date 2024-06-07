The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has alerted Nigerian pilgrims against performing illegal hajj , as it will attract severe penalties , including six months imprisonment, ten thousand Saudi Riyal fine, ten year ban, and immediate deportation from Saudi Arabia, if found guilty .

This was disclosed by Nahcon’s coordinator of Makkah operation , Aliyu Tanko

Last year’s Hajj, there were illegal pilgrims across the world who came to perform hajj , which deprived most legal pilgrims of their rights .

This affected accommodation, feeding, in places like Arafat, Mina, and Muzdalifa sites.

This year, the Saudi Authorities came up with Nusuk Identity cards to identify and verify the identity of each pilgrim , in order to prevent unauthorized individuals from entering holy sites, and also to ensure the safety of all pilgrims.

TVC News spoke to Nahcon ‘s coordinator in Makkah , Aliyu Tanko and he explained why Nigerian pilgrims need to get their Nusuk ID card’s immediately.

Pilgrims are advised to collect their Nusuk ID cards from mutawiff officials upon their arrival in Makkah .