The Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress organised a prayer session for President Bola Tinubu, the nation, as well as the State and its Government.

State Chairman of the party Austin Agada, said that the prayer session was in commemoration of President Tinubu’s first anniversary.

This prayer service for President Bola Tinubu at the Makurdi residence of the Secretary to The Government Of The Federation George Akume is at the instance of the All Progressives Congress APC Benue State chapter.

The service was split into two sessions, the first at the chapel while the second was conducted at the open field within the same premises.

They prayed for the Tinubu led Federal Government to succeed, and also for God to intervene in the security situation in the State.

The party equally prayed for the State Governor, Hyacinth Alia to resolve the lingering misunderstanding with party stakeholders.