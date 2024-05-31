Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia says his administration’s policies are aimed at transforming the mindset of the people of the State, by putting the public interest ahead of a few political elites in the delivery of dividends of democracy.

Gov. Alia disclosed this during a public lecture and symposium to commemorate his one year in office as Governor of Benue state.

A moment of stock taking here at the public lecture series and symposium to commemorate the first year of the Governor Hyacinth Alia’ s administration.

Chairman of the Occasion Steve Ugbah sets the tone for deliberations, he says the Governor has done more in the 12 months under review than most administrations had done in 4 years.

Stakeholders in Benue commended the Governor for his achievements but urged him to build on it and not get distracted.

National executives of the ruling All Progressives Congress were equally present to show support.

Governor Hyacinth Alia takes the stage, he appreciates the recognition as well as the recommendations, and urges the masses to continue to hold him accountable.

Governor Alia seeks greater support and good will from the people as he plans to construct more roads across the 23 local councils and execute other key projects that will benefit the poor.