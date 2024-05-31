The Director in Charge of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Media Regulations, Hamza Al Ghubaishy, has warned Nigerian journalists covering the ongoing hajj 2024 against political and sectarian reporting.

This was revealed during a courtesy visit by Nigerian media representatives to the agency in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi General Authority of Media Regulations is in charge of the development, regulation, and supervision of audio, visual, media transmission, and content in compliance with the kingdom’s media policy.

During a visit, Hamza Al-Ghubaishy, Director in Charge of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Media Regulation, revealed that the Saudi media authority is pleased with the Nigerian media’s conduct throughout the years.

However, the Nigerian media team must assure their prompt accreditation.

The head of the Nigerian media team on his part gave assurance that they will not go against Saudi media policy in their reportage .

Both parties are optimistic of a successful 2024 hajj exercise.