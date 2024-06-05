Australia has been dealing with enlistment shortages as it strives to strengthen its military forces in response to what it claims are escalating regional threats.

New Zealand nationals who are permanent residents of Australia can apply beginning in July, while recruits from the UK and other nations, including the United States and Canada, will be allowed to join beginning next year.

Minister of Defence Richard Marles stated that the adjustments to eligibility conditions were “essential to meet the nation’s security challenges through the next decade and beyond.”

Australia and New Zealand already have a long-standing “Anzac bond,” he said, referring to their time fighting side by side at Gallipoli in World War One.

And, in recent years, Australia has attempted to strengthen ties with the United Kingdom and the United States, joining the Aukus accord in 2021 – a broad defense and security alliance aimed at countering Chinese military growth in the Indo-Pacific area.

The Five Eyes alliance, which includes Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and New Zealand, also works closely together on intelligence sharing.

There is a focus on recruiting people from these nations, but Defence Personnel Minister Matt Keogh has said that from January 1, “any” eligible permanent resident can apply.

Canberra has repeatedly expressed growing concerns about Beijing’s assertiveness, and a strategic review of the ADF released last year pointed to the “growth and retention of a highly skilled defence workforce” as a key measure to counter it.

In 2020, the previous administration proposed $38 billion (£19.8 billion; $25.4) in financing to raise the number of uniformed personnel by 30% over the next two decades.

While Australia has previously accepted a modest number of military transfers from ally nations, the new eligibility standards are intended to significantly expand the pool of possible recruits.

In addition to passing ADF admission standards and security requirements, applicants must be permanent residents of Australia for at least a year and have not served in a foreign military in the previous two years.