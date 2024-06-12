Gender based violence has been declared a pandemic demanding a state of emergency in the country.

Stakeholders stated this at this year’s opening of Akwa Ibom State Gender Based violence awareness month.

According to statistics made available at the occasion by the Wife of Akwa Ibom state Governor, Patience Umo Eno, in the last one year, the state has recorded 1,346 GBV cases and 10 convictions.

Represented by the deputy governor, Mrs Eno added that gender based violence was not just a human right violation but a devastating public health issue with far-reaching consequences to survivors and their families.

In her opening remark, The secretary of Akwa Ibom state Committee On Gender Based Violence, says the one month event is intended to draw attention towards the menace of GBV and reiterated zero tolerance of the coalition against the unpleasant trend in the state.

A short drama piece was put together to highlight critical issues on gender based violence

In 2020, the Akwa Ibom state government signed the Violence Against Persons prohibition (VAAP) Act into law. It is seen as a veritable tool in stemming the growing tide of gbv in the state.