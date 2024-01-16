Eminent Nigerians have called for an overhaul of governance to ensure justice, rule of law, accountability as well as the respect of all human rights, as a way to curb agitations for self determination and secession.

They made this known at this year’s Gani Fawehinmi lecture on Monday, which is usually held on January 15, the day he was called to the Nigerian Bar, 59 years ago.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of honoring the legacies of the fiery activist, senior advocate of Nigeria and publisher, through the public lecture series that interrogates critical national issues. The programme, annually organized by the ikeja branch of the Nigerian bar association, started five years before the senior advocate of the masses as he was popularly called died at 71 years.

Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka who chaired the occasion said, “it is not one society when you have different gradations of law, different gradations of sensibilities towards that institution, that entity called justice and therefore eliminates one of the critical causes why units within the national entity choose to secede. It is issues like that which after a critical mass, a momentum of its own in which people say listen, let’s get out of this mess and form our own community.”

The guest speaker, Comrade Femi Aborishade said, “neither secession nor restructuring alone, without more, is the ultimate solution to the problems of poverty and physical insecurity.

the fundamental solution to the problems of poverty and physical insecurity is paradigm shift in the philosophy of governance. Unless there is a paradigm shift in the philosophy of governance, the problems of poverty, and by necessary implication, the problem of physical insecurity would merely be replicated in the emerging Republics or in the restructured Nigeria.

The paradigm shift in the philosophy of governance lies in the implementation of Chapter 2 of the extant Constitution. Chapter 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, guarantees socioeconomic rights: free education, from cradle to grave; employment or unemployment allowance; free health care for all; social housing; the mandatory obligation for government to be humane, reasonable national minimum living wage, guaranteed old age care and pension, and so on.

He added, “The current foundation upon which Nigeria is hoisted is characterised by pervasive poverty, insecurity, injustice, impunity, corruption, organised violence and underdevelopment. I stand for holistic overhauling of the political, economic and social subsystems in the interest of the downtrodden.”

The co-host of the event, the president of the Nigerian Bar Association, Yakubu Maikyau, SAN said, “the existence of a right so described in the theme of this lecture, is not a right I will personally wish to or decide to assert or advocate to be asserted in the context of our present day Nigeria. What in my view has exacerbated the exercise of that right to secede is the absence of justice, Honesty, sincerity, equity fairness, good governance and the utilisation of our resources for the common good of the Nigerian people.”

In the words of Another discussant, Comrade Ezenwa Nwagwu, “the people in my village don’t want to secede to anywhere. They sing national anthem till tomorrow. What they want is better lives for themselves and we can make that happen. The Nigerian people want a big, prosperous country. This whole idea of ibo, yoruba … is used when they want to have dubious advantage.”

Dignitaries at the event include members of the Fawehinmi family, several senior advocates of Nigeria and other lawyers, royal fathers and activists including former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore.

They mounted advocacy for peace and development in the country in the interest of the downtrodden.

Another discussant, Senator Shehu Sani, a former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, decried predominant tribalism and ethnic segregation in Nigeria, noting that Nigerians should be aware that the degradation in the country is a result of poor leadership.

He called on the Nigerians to stand up for the right cause which is good leadership and dividend of democracy instead of tribalism which will only continue to create tension in the country.

“We can’t find justice simply because the perpetrators are from our tribes or religious groups and we keep quiet. Villagers now pay terrorists in Nigeria, there are some places where villagers pay terrorists to protect them from Bandits. It is impressive for us to stand up against issues.

“We must accept the fact that as a people, if this country is going to survive we must not lose our touch as men and women of consciousness to stand for what is right. If this country is to move forward, we must learn to speak truth to power regardless of their ethnic groups.

While speaking the Attorney-General of Lagos, Pedro Lawal, SAN who represented the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, urged all human rights activists to emulate the late Gani Fawehinmi by getting involved in governance.

He also advocated for the incorporation of History into Nigeria education system for the coming generation to be more aware of the heroes of the country.

‘If the comrades had come together into a political group, the participation would have been different. Even in the house of assembly here in Lagos, we rarely see the agitators participate in the public hearing. History has also ended in the country, now we are saying that history must be taught in our schools so that the way our democracy is fought for is remembered.

Also, Dele Adeshina, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, opined that there is a need for another constitution in the country for good governance in the country. “Good governance will cater for us and internal determination to intervene to our people. I have said that there is a need for another Constitution because if you amend the Nigeria Constitution, the document is an illogical document with unitary components but operates in federal forms, so there is a need to revisit the Constitution.”

Another human rights activist, Femi Falana, SAN appealed to the Nigerians to hold the government officials accountable in the spending of taxpayers funds and to be persistent in demanding for good governance in the country.