A group of Youth from the Niger Delta have demanded that the police and the administration of Ajayi Crowther University include the parents of Jeffrey Akro in the investigation into the alleged murder of the Pupil by his peers.

The youth group, which stated this during a press briefing in Ibadan, claimed that the inquiry process has not been transparent. They urged the Inspector General of Police to intervene in the matter.

They emphasised that the group may be forced to take legal action against the school if their demands are not met.