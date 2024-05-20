Youths under the aegis of the Coalition of Niger Delta Youth Stakeholders have thrown their weight behind President Bola Tinubu and his administration.

They made this known when they troops their numbers on a solidarity walk in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State Capital.

From Okutukutu, the over one kilometre solidarity walk ends at the at popular Tombia Roundabout.

These youths from various groups in the Niger Delta are chanting songs of solidarity in appreciation to President Bola Tinubu and his appointment of notable son of the Niger Delta into his administration.

Carrying placards with different inscriptions, they reiterate their support and commended the President in the fight against Oil Theft in the region.