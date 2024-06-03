More than Forty members of the House of Representatives from different political parties are in Rivers State capital, Port Harcourt, in a show of solidarity with the Governor Siminalayi Fubara and in celebration of his one year in office anniversary.

Governor Fubara, last month began a 20-day programme of events and activities to celebrate his first year in office, with the inauguration of the 10.9-kilometre Aleto-Ogale-Ebubu-Eteo section of the old Port Harcourt–Bori road.

He is expected to wrap up the celebration with today’s thanksgiving service at Saint Paul’s Anglican Cathedral Garrison, Port Harcourt.

Some of the leading lawmakers in attendance are, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere (PDP, Imo State and G60 spokesperson), Sagir Koki (NNPP, Kano State, G60 co-chairman), Hon. Afam Ogene (LP, Anambra), Obi Aguocha (LP Abia, G60 Co-chairman), Philip Agbese (APC, Benue State, Reps Deputy spokesman), Clement Jimbo (APC, Akwaibom), Maureen Gwacham (APGA, Anambra), Midala Usman (PDP, Borno State, G60 secretary), Aliyu Mustapha (PDP, Kaduna).

At the Thanksgiving service, the spokesperson of G60 lawmakers, Ugochinyere said they came to show solidarity with the governor, and celebrate with him on his one year of transformational leadership.

He stated that the presence of federal lawmakers across party lines is evidence of Fubara’s transformational infrastructure revolution which has gotten serious national attention .

Ugochinyere said the lawmakers are impressed with the giant strides of the administration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State in the last one year, assuring that they will stand with governor till end of tenure.

He commended the governor for being focused on delivering the dividends of democracy to Rivers people despite distractions.