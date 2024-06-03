Female empowerment has been identified as an important catalyst for progress and development.

The need to have Financially Independent Women according to a group is a process that must be complemented at all levels.

The ability to identify this trend is a global movement that aims to enhance and improve the social, economic, political, and legal role of women and allows women take a more active and participatory role in the decisions and issues that affect their lives and the nation at large.

Countering gender-based violence, addressing vulnerability factors and empowering women are some of the keys to achieving this.

This was highlighted at the empowerment programme , MBOHO MKPARAWA IBIBIO group, Lagos chapter.

The group says empowering Women will aid in preventing a lot of ills in the Society.