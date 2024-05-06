The People’s Democratic Party in the Southwest has pledged to unify all aggrieved members within the party to secure victory for their governorship candidate, Agboola Ajayi in November in Ondo state.

Speaking shortly after a stakeholders meeting convened by key party leaders in Ibadan, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state revealed that it was agreed unanimously to initiate consultations aimed at reconciling and rallying support from aggrieved members for the standard bearer.

The closed-door meeting, attended by prominent figures such as former PDP Deputy National Chairman Bode George, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, and former Ondo Governor Olusegun Mimiko, lasted for approximately three hours.