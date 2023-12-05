The National Association of Nigerian Students have condemned the hundred percent school fees increment by the management of the university of Calabar.

They call on the authorities of the school to reverse the increment or risk having the wrath of the association, as it plans to move its secretariat to the school.

A large number of University of Calabar students, on Monday occupied the streets of the university campus with different placards protesting the increment of school fee by the management of the university.

It was reported that the university management had published an increment of the school fee from N75,000 to between N109,000 and N160,000 for some of the courses, with those in the medical, allied and physical sciences paying the highest as compared to students in arts and humanities.

Advertisement

The development sparked anger among students of the Institution.

The new leadership of the National association of Nigerian students says part of its first assignment is to intervene in the situation.

It condemned the hike and called on the management of the University of Calabar and other institutions considering a hike in school fees to reconsider their plans.

The National Association of Nigerian Students is also fresh out of an election that turned violent, but they are also working on mending fences and extending the olive branch to all aggrieved stakeholders.

Advertisement

The National Association of Nigerian Students held its National Convention in Abuja between November 27 and December 2, 2023 which produced new leadership of the association.