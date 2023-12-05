A youth, education and good governance advocacy group has launched an application to track the progress of projects in the 36 states and the FCT.

This is to make government more accountable, inclusive and engaging.

Governance is about embarking on meaningful and impactful programmes and projects.

But what is obvious is that governments at various levels are unable to fulfill all the yearnings and aspirations of the citizens.

Advertisement

In Kwara state for example, government has embarked on many projects but in spite of this, the people still demand for more especially in the area of timely completion of projects.

It is for this reason, that this youth advocacy group launched this online platform to track government projects and programmes as well as their performance.

Advertisement

36 youths have been selected and trained with the knowledge, determination and mandate to monitor, question and drive accountability in governance.