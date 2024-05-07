The mother of the four-year-old Miguel Ovoke, who recently died at the BrickHall School in Abuja is at the school again in company of her family and friends to protest the death of her son.

She alleged that the school authorities were covering up on the incident, which led to the death of their late pupil.

According to her, Excel Specialist Hospital confirmed that the son was brought to the hospital by his teachers around 11am in an unconscious state contrary to what the school claim.

She is regulating that the school provide detail evidence of what led the the death of her son.