The Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 election in Ogun state, Ladi Adebutu has vowed to resist attempts by some people planning to return the party back to comatose.

He made this known while addressing leaders and members of the party during a stakeholders meeting held at the party’s secretariat in Abeokuta, ahead of the congress.

The party Chairman in the state, Sikirullahi Ogundele had recently joined forces with a former governorship aspirant, Jimi Lawal and the former deputy governorship candidate of the party at the last election, Adekunle Akinlade to wrestle the control of the party structure from Ladi Adebutu, who they accused of being responsible for the party’s poor performance during the last general elections.

But the Secretary of the party in the state, Sunday Solarin and other executive members of the party insisted that there is no division within the party.