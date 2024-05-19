Osun State Government says thorough and due process is being followed in the recruitment of teachers into public primary and secondary schools in the state.

The Chairman, Osun State Universal Basic Education Board, Ibukun Fadipe stated this at the distribution of thousands of exercise books held in Ile-Ife.

The 30,000 exercise books and other writing materials were provided by Senator Francis Fadahunsi to support the pupils in the Osun East Senatorial District.

The Senator believes the development of education should not be left to Government alone hence the need for this gesture.

Both the teachers and their pupils described the gesture as laudable.

The State Government used the opportunity to give update on the ongoing teachers recruitment exercise.

The Senator had last week distributed food items to his constituents.