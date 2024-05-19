Delta state government believes its 10 per cent malaria burden can be reduced further when organizations and well meaning individuals join in the fight against the deadly disease.

Commissioner for Health, Joseph Onajaeme stated this during the free Malaria treatment in Warri by an organization, Gilbert Hill Resources Limited with support of Niger Delta Development Commission and state government.

Marching through major streets in Warri the group together with health workers from the state ministry of health sensitize residents on the need to adopt preventive measures against Malaria.

Though this year World Malaria Day has been observed on April 25 but the theme Accelerating the fight against Malaria for a more equitable world is quite apt for this free Malaria treatment.

Over 500 residents of Warri converged here to receive free malaria treatment and mosquito treated nets as Medical practitioners underscore the impact of this gesture.

Some of the symptoms of Malaria include high fever, headache, sweating, Diarrhoea, fatigue, muscle and back pain, nausea and vomiting. The health workers also advised against self medication.