Former President, Donald Trump has committed to combat what he terms “anti-white feeling” in the United States.

This is likely to inspire friends who want to eliminate government and business programs designed to combat racism and increase diversity in American life.

Some prominent supporters of the former president, who is now the Republican presidential nominee for 2024, argue that rules designed to protect people of color in classrooms, workplaces, and charities should be repurposed to defend white people’s rights as well.

Trump’s campaign website lays out several plans, and some of his allies are making detailed recommendations should Trump win back the White House from Democrat Joe Biden in a Nov. 5 election.

One Trump proposal would reverse Biden’s executive order requiring federal agencies to assess whether underserved communities – including people of color, LGBTQ Americans and rural Americans – can adequately access their programs.

At campaign rallies, Trump pledged to strip funds from schools teaching critical race theory, an academic concept – rarely taught in public schools – that rests on the premise that racial bias is baked into U.S. institutions.

While the Trump campaign has distanced itself from the project, the consortium has drafted a policy blueprint for a potential Trump administration of which many of the former president’s allies are involved.

In practice, official race-based complaints of anti-white workplace discrimination appear to be rare.

Still, a majority of self-identified Trump voters believe that white Americans face discrimination.

Trump is making clear that if he wins in November, he’ll turn his racist record into official government policy, gutting programs that give communities of color economic opportunities.