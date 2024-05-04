Taraba state government says it will transform the state’s university into the best citadel of learning in the country.

To achieve that, the governor set up a visitation panel to the university with a 12 point terms of reference which include identifying the challenges confronting the institution.

Now, the panel has submitted it’s report as Governor Kefas promised to implement the recommendations of the panel.

One suggestion on the list is a total overhauling of the institution to save it from collapse.

Speaking to journalists in Jalingo, the Chairman of the visitation panel Prof. Josiah Sabo-Kente said the institution faces a notable deficit in academic staff across its facilities.

The chairman of the panel says the pattern and frequent turnover in the appointment of the Chairman of the Governing Council without a university administration experience has adversely affected the implementation of the university’s strategic goals, policies and direction.

The university is said to have obtained an unauthorised loan of N1.5bn which was revalidated in March 2022 and currently has outstanding liabilities of N4.8bn, including unpaid salaries and third-party deductions.

The report highlights infrastructural challenges such as lighting, water shortage, and insufficient medical facilities among others.

The chairman of the panel however denied media reports that they were induced with 100million during the investigation by the institution management.